The Springboks’ European exodus have started, with Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager both leaving Sale Sharks at the end of the season.

The Bok duo follows fellow national team player Damian de Allende, whose Irish club recently announced that he will depart at the end of season, out of Europe.

And while their destinations have not yet been revealed, scrumhalf De Klerk has been heavily linked with a move to Japan where he will apparently team up once again with former Lions boss Johan Ackermann at the Red Hurricanes.

