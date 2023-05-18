Their quest for automatic qualification for the next year’s Olympic Games may be out of their hands, but the Springbok Sevens team will leave no stone unturned at the London Sevens this weekend as they give it one final push to book their tickets to Paris next year.
Four teams – New Zealand, hosts France, Argentina and Fiji – have already secured their places at the Olympics next year, with the Blitzboks, in seventh on 116 points, and Samoa (116) chasing Australia (125) for the final automatic qualification spot.
And Blitzbok forward James Murphy has not given up hope, despite only having a mathematical chance.
He says: “Automatic qualification is certainly not over...
“The better we do, the fewer favours we’ll need and that is why we’ve got a ‘no excuse’ mindset this week as we aim to finish as high as possible. If we can win, the rest will look after itself.”
The Blitzboks will face Great Britain, USA and New Zealand in their pool games on Saturday.
They need to do better than Samoa in London and also get more than nine Series points more than Australia.