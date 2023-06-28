Pollard is one of three flyhalves who were called up to the original South African squad ahead of next week’s Rugby Championship opener against Australia.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard will miss the hele Rugby Championship with a calf injury, SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Tuesday.

But with Pollard and Damian Willemse injured, and leaving Manie Libbok as the only fit flyhalf in the group, the Bok management called up Elton Jantjies as backup to their squad.

South Africa will be without leading first five-eighths Handre Pollard for the #RugbyChampionship https://t.co/xN3aAXQr3m — Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) June 28, 2023

And while they were holding thumbs that the regular vice-captain would be back in the tournament also featuring New Zealand and Argentina, Erasmus reveals Pollard will be sidelined for as long as captain Siya Kolisi.

Speaking at a media conference in Pretoria on Tuesday, Erasmus says: “The only real concern who will be touch and go for the Rugby Championship, and then I’m not including the [World Cup warmup] match against Argentina, is Handre [Pollard].”