Springbok assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids are reportedly the favourites to succeed Jacques Nienaber as head coach when he quits after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Nienaber has cited “personal reasons” for the decision to leave the reigning world champions after succeeding Rassie Erasmus, now SA’s director of rugby, in 2020.

All 14 post-apartheid Bok coaches have been South African, and according to AFP, several SA Rugby insiders say they expect Nienaber to be succeeded by a local. Mzwandile Stick or Deon Davids to succeed Jacques Nianaber as Springbok coachhttps://t.co/rL13PdFJDp — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 16, 2023 According to AFP’s sources, Erasmus, who transformed the Bokke from a laughing stock to 2019 world champions in two seasons, would have a major say in who takes over from Nienaber. It is believed that hiring a non-South African like axed Wallabies coach Dave Rennie or former Ireland star Ronan O’Gara, a Champions Cup winner with La Rochelle, was considered “highly unlikely”.