Duane Vermeulen has plotted his path to the World Cup and wants to go from Durbanville to Paris in September. The 36-year-old Springbok No.8 returned to Cape Town from Ireland where he played for Ulster at the end of the last season and while still wanted by top clubs, looks set on hanging up his boots at the end of this year’s World Cup.

Buy your tickets now: https://t.co/82iREKDMit#RWC23 #TwickenhamStadium pic.twitter.com/P0UiNs5jtP — Springboks (@Springboks) June 6, 2023 And he’s found the perfect loophole, saying: “I believe you need to be affiliated with a club to play in the Rugby World Cup, and I’ve asked the Springbok management if I could be affiliated with Durbell, the rugby club that is a block away from my home. “I was offered an extension on my contract with Ulster, but I had a good chat with my wife and said I can only play rugby for so long.