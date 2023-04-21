Sharks prop Thomas du Toit will try his best not to tjank as he prepares to play his final United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park, against Munster on Saturday. The Springbok yster will be leaving the Durbanites at the end of the season and joining English club Bath after the World Cup later this year.

“Thomas the Tank” has spent almost his hele pro career, aside from a loan spell with Munster, at the Sharks since making his senior debut aged 19 in 2014. 📢 TEAM NEWS | The Munster side to face Sharks in Durban tomorrow has been named.



1 change sees Fineen Wycherley start, replacement Keith Earls is in line for his 200th appearance & Jean Kleyn makes his 16th consecutive start.



Full details ⤵️#SHAvMUN #URC #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 21, 2023 Given that the Sharks cannot secure a home playoff in the URC, Saturday’s final-round clash will be his last game at The Shark Tank. The 27-year-old says: “It’s starting to sink in and I am definitely emotional. On the one hand, it hurts to leave, but on the other side, it’s exciting.”

Captain Siya Kolisi will also be bidding farewell, as he will move to French giants Racing 92 next season. Meanwhile, the Bulls will aim to improve their log position for the easiest possible play-off, while it will also be the last throw of the dice for the Lions before they wrap up their campaign, against Leinster and Zebre, respectively. Weekend SA URC fixtures