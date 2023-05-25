Province temporarily switched homes from Cape Town Stadium, where the pitch has made it difficult for teams to scrum on, to Athlone Stadium.

And after a dominant scrum performance in their 22-14 win over defending champions the Pumas last week, he is relishing a return to the stadium in Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Lions.

Building up to another big Friday night at Athlone Stadium. 🔵⚪️



🎟️ Tickets for just R50 https://t.co/ZvUb3DZKhI#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/YCYq7a8KH4 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 23, 2023

Asked about the goeie tydjie they had in the scrums, Blose says: “The pitch played quite nicely. At Green Point Stadium when it gets muddy there it’s quite difficult to scrum.”

Shifting his attention to the Lions, who will in all likelihood field a United Rugby Championship squad against them on Friday, he says: “It will be a massive opportunity for us to lay down a marker in the game and build on past performances. We do have aspirations of higher honours and stuff and you have to prove that in a game such as that with quality opposition against a URC side like that.”