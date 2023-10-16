Bafana Bafana star Njabulo Blom says they were clueless in Friday night’s goalless draw with minnows eSwatini. Tasked by coach Hugo Broos to beat the minnows at in their FNB Stadium friendly and build momentum ahead of Tuesday’s away game against Afcon hosts Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan, South Africa lacked conviction.

Faced with an eSwatini side that came to defend with their lives, Bafana didn’t have the composure or patience in possession to get in among coach Dominic Kunene’s span. Full time - it ends 0-0 at FNB Stadium

Between Bafana Bafana and Eswatini

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦0-0🇸![CDATA[]]>🇿 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 13, 2023 Passes went astray in the buildup and they also wasted the best kanse to score. After four minutes, Mamelodi Sundowns ace Themba Zwane shot straight at the keeper after going through one-on-one.

Dinge didn’t click after that, with SA failing to keep control of the ball, giving away possession cheaply and trying to launch attacks with long balls. Wasted kans: Themba Zwane.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela Then in the 62 minute, they had three big kanse but Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mdu Mdantsane and Khanyisa Mayo failed to capitalise on leftback Aubrey Modiba’s cutback. Other than that, SA resorted to long-range efforts with their link-up play non-existent.

And Blom, who was named Man of the Match in, says his and teammates have to up their game. Lacked cool: khanyisa Mayo.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela The St Louis City midfielder tells the SABC: “In the midfield I lost so many possessions, I lost so many balls. “I think we didn’t have the eagerness to play the balls forward. I think as a team we need to be better on the ball and try to create more chances going forward.