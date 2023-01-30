But coach Sandile Ngcobo says their 38-0 defeat to New Zealand in the final game soured their weekend.

The Blitzboks moved into the second place on the World Sevens Series log after their silver medal finish at the Sydney Sevens on Sunday.

It was a disappointing end to the tournament in which South Africa won five consecutive games, including beating NZ in pool play on Saturday and a good win over Fiji in the semifinals, but Ngcobo says they expected more in the final on Sunday.

He explains: “We lost the physical battle and that reflects on our attitude in the final. We were not where we needed to be and we were simply not good enough in the final to win.

“Yes, we had a bad patch with injuries to Siviwe Soyizwapi [on day one] and Ryan Oosthuizen [day two], and then Jaiden Baron and Impi Visser [day three], which may have caught up with us in the final, but that is no excuse.”