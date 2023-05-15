Coach Sandile Ngcobo’s charges needed to at least reach the semifinals of the competition to stand a chance of finishing this year’s World Series in the top four and thereby booking their ticket to the Olympics.

South Africa’s Blitzboks missed out on the chance to qualify automatically for next year’s Olympic Games after going down 21-12 to Argentina in the quarterfinal of the Toulouse Sevens at the weekend.

But the Argies got the better of Shakes Soyizwapi and his teammates, after they did well to beat both Fiji and USA 24-7 in Pool C after losing to France 31-7.

