The Blitzboks lost their first Pool A outing to hosts Great Britain 19-15, before playing to a 26-26 draw with USA.

South Africa’s Sevens side the Blitzboks again had their tail between their legs after this weekend’s London Sevens - the final tournament of what was a hartseer season under new coach Sandile Ngcobo.

Ngcobo’s manne then lost to Series champions New Zealand 32-21 to exit the Cup stage of the tournament after the pool stage.

The result means no automatic qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, meaning the team will now have to go through the Africa Qualifiers.

South Africa ended the season in seventh place on the table after beating USA 47-5 in the ninth place final.