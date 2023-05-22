South Africa’s Sevens side the Blitzboks again had their tail between their legs after this weekend’s London Sevens - the final tournament of what was a hartseer season under new coach Sandile Ngcobo.
The Blitzboks lost their first Pool A outing to hosts Great Britain 19-15, before playing to a 26-26 draw with USA.
Ngcobo’s manne then lost to Series champions New Zealand 32-21 to exit the Cup stage of the tournament after the pool stage.
Not to be for the #Blitzboks as they are eliminated from the #London7s competition - more here: https://t.co/lrZezTvlGq 😔#BlitzIgnite #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/WXc4LWw8nz— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 20, 2023
The result means no automatic qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, meaning the team will now have to go through the Africa Qualifiers.
South Africa ended the season in seventh place on the table after beating USA 47-5 in the ninth place final.
WORLD SERIES STANDINGS
1 New Zealand 888
2 Argentina 888
3 France 888
4 Fiji 888
5 Australia 888
6 Samoa 888
7 South Africa 888
8 Ireland 888
9 USA 888
10 Britain 888