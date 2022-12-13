Despite finishing fourth in the Cape Town Sevens, the Blitzboks will still hou nuwe jaar at the top of the World Series standings. And coach Sandile Ngcobo couldn’t be a happier man about it.

It wasn't the finish they wanted, but to still be top of the @WorldRugby7s standings made #Blitzboks Sandile Ngcobo smile on Sunday - more here: https://t.co/5slbdUfHP7 ✅#CapeTown7s #BlitzIgnite #FeelTheVibes pic.twitter.com/wcepuaCYr0 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 11, 2022 South Africa lost to eventual champions Samoa in the semifinal of the tournament and then also went on to lose the third-place playoff against USA. But they still top the log by three points, on 47, with USA and New Zealand in joint-second place on 44. Fiji (40) and Australia (39) are in third and fourth respectively, ith Ngcobo saying: “We are happy with where we are, as this is where we want to be.