Despite finishing fourth in the Cape Town Sevens, the Blitzboks will still hou nuwe jaar at the top of the World Series standings.
And coach Sandile Ngcobo couldn’t be a happier man about it.
South Africa lost to eventual champions Samoa in the semifinal of the tournament and then also went on to lose the third-place playoff against USA.
But they still top the log by three points, on 47, with USA and New Zealand in joint-second place on 44.
Fiji (40) and Australia (39) are in third and fourth respectively, ith Ngcobo saying: “We are happy with where we are, as this is where we want to be.
“We decided at the beginning of the season that we want to finish in the top four and get that Olympic qualification in the bag, so for us to be in this position is a good reward for the work done so far by this group.
“Obviously, a lot of work still needs to be done, as we are at around 70 percent of our full potential, so to be in this position already means there are good things done.”
The Series resumes in January next year in Hamilton, New Zealand.