The Blitzboks went from bad to worse in the World Sevens Series at the weekend, failing to make it out of their group stage in Vancouver, Canada. With coach Sandile Ngcobo labelling last week’s Cup quarterfinal exit in the Los Angeles Sevens as “disrespectful to our”, his charges had it all to prove in Canada.

But once again, they failed big time. They started in the worst possible fashion, trailing France 19-0, but showed some good fight to eventually claim a 19-19 draw in their first Pool B match. "Not our standards".

Next up was Japan, who the Blitzboks smashed 40-12.