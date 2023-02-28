The Blitzboks failed in their quest to win a record-extending sixth USA Sevens crown and instead dropped out at the semifinal stage of the FIFTH place playoffs early on Monday morning.
After finishing second in Pool B with just one win from three matches - losing to Uruguay and Ireland in the process - South Africa then lost to Fiji 28-7 in the Cup quarterfinal before losing to Samoa 45-5 in the fifth-place semis.
Following an embarrassing showing, coach Sandile Ngcobo says: “It was almost heartbreaking for me to watch from the sidelines as there was no effort at all from the players, and that hurts as the badge that we play for does not deserve that, neither do our supporters or our country…
Still in the hunt despite poor @LASevensRugby showing for #Blitzbokshttps://t.co/IlpnFbf5B0— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 27, 2023
“A performance like this is disrespectful to our badge and to our country and we will have to have an extremely hard look at ourselves.”
SEVENS SERIES STANDINGS
1. New Zealand 107
2. Argentina 86
3. South Africa 86
4. Fiji 84
5. Samoa 81