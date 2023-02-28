The Blitzboks failed in their quest to win a record-extending sixth USA Sevens crown and instead dropped out at the semifinal stage of the FIFTH place playoffs early on Monday morning.

After finishing second in Pool B with just one win from three matches - losing to Uruguay and Ireland in the process - South Africa then lost to Fiji 28-7 in the Cup quarterfinal before losing to Samoa 45-5 in the fifth-place semis.