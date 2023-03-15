With premier spin bowler Keshav Maharaj having undergone surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon on Monday, Fortuin, 29, is most likely to be the number one spinner new coach Rob Walter turns to.

Bjorn Fortuin knows he has big boots to fill at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday when South Africa face the West Indies in the first of three ODIs.

The Paarliet, who has only played three ODIs since making his debut against England in 2020, was chosen ahead of Tabraiz Shamsi, who has been called up as Maharaj’s injury replacement, in the original squad and would in all likelihood have gotten his chance even if the latter wasn’t injured.

Of Maharaj’s injury, Fortuin says: “Keshav is a massive loss, it’s not really nice to talk about that. “Never mind his natural ability with ball and bat, he’s got loads of experience, loads of leadership qualities and besides the cricketing aspect, that’s something that will sorely be missed.”

Of the opportunity to get more regular game time in the 50-over team, he adds: “The spot that’s been opened puts responsibility on me now. Losing Keshav that’s a high standard that needs to be fulfilled and I can just take it day by day and try and focus on the job at hand.”