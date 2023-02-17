Lovable Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni is turning 32 on Saturday and he’s hoping his teammates give him the grootste present against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. Ntubeni wasn’t on the field when the Stormers beat the Bulls in the final of the United Rugby Championship last year, he was out with a long-term Achilles injury.

Sidelined for a few months, the one-cap Springbok only returned to action in January when he played off the bench against Ulster.



He then missed their last match - the win over the Sharks, but is sure to be in the mix when coach John Dobson names his side for Saturday's big north-south derby. Having spent a klompie maande sidelined, Ntubeni is like a caged bull ready to run wild.

He says in an interview with the Stormers media team of his birthday bash on Saturday: “When you play the Bulls you don’t need much motivation, it’s always massive. “I’m excited with a bit of nerves, because it’s been a while for me, but once the whistle goes I’ll be fine, I just need to make that first hit and first carry. “I just feel fortunate to get another opportunity to get back on the park.”