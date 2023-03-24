Playing at the same venue a day later, before the third and final match of the tour at the Wanderers on Tuesday, Walter is not planning on holding back.

Proteas coach Rob Walter has recalled the big guns for the T20I series against the West Indies, starting at Centurion Park on Saturday at 2pm.

He explains: “We took the opportunity in the ODIs against the West Indies to give youngsters opportunities and broaden the squad. This series also provides an opportunity to get Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw ready for the Netherlands [ODI] games [next week].”

Planned: Rob Walter

Walter, though, won’t overplay the players and adds: “Given that it’s back to back games over weekend, they potentially won’t play all of them. “But to get that competitive edge back and get their skills back under pressure in a competitive environment [is the aim].”

Return: Quick Anrich Nortje

De Kock played in the second ODI against the Windies and scored 48 runs before making way for Ryan Rickelton, while neither Rossouw, Rabada or Nortje played any part in the ODI series against the tourists.