Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
The report described the investors as “a group of private, high-wealth individuals” from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.
Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.
Bloomberg News reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, was considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or their rivals Liverpool.
United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.
In April, thousands protested outside Old Trafford, lighting flares and singing songs demanding the Glazers “get out of the club”.
And while change seems imminent, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand believes fans will have to be patient for at least another season.
With United having played against Leeds last on Wednesday, Ferdinand believes even if they dre level on points with second-placed Manchester City in that clash, they will still finish third in the league this term.
He says: “I think Manchester United will finish in the top four quite comfortably now…
“They’re still a bit off Arsenal and Manchester City, but I can see United finishing in that third spot in the Premier League this season, tying that up and really making that position their own.”