The report described the investors as “a group of private, high-wealth individuals” from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

🚨 The Qatari investors, seeking to buy Manchester United, would not only redevelop Old Trafford, but also the vast swathes of land surrounding the stadium that are owned by the club.



Bloomberg News reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, was considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or their rivals Liverpool.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.