The Hip Hop artist was gunned down alongside his friend and bodyguard Tebello Motsoane outside a nightclub in Durban on Friday.

Football legend Benni McCarthy has expressed his shock following the death of multiple award-winning artist Kieran ‘AKA’ Forbes.

The Cape Town-born duo were brasse and collaborated on one of McCarthy’s forays into the music industry.

“I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my bro Kieran Forbes, My condolences to Kieran's family and little girl. RIP Young Kid,” wrote McCarthy on his Instagram account.

The pair were first spotted together on one of AKA's most famous songs ‘Jealousy’ in 2014 and had continued to show support for each other for nearly a decade.