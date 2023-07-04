The hele ding started when England batsman Jonny Bairstow was run out by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey after already walking down the pitch at the end of an over.

Die bom het behoorlik gebars at the Ashes over the weekend, with three members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Lord’s suspended after an altercation with Australia’s players.

At the time, England, who lost the match by 43 runs and now trail the series 2-0, were on 193/5 in pursuit of 371 for the win.

A 43-run win at Lord’s and our Aussie men take a 2-0 lead in the #Ashes! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WHsHK4KPQj — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 2, 2023

The Aussies were booed throughout the day and called cheaters because of the incident, with the bad vibes going as far as members of the MCC botsing with Australian players as they made their way to the changeroom.

Of the controversial runout, England captain Ben Stokes says: “Would I want to win a game in that manner? No. If the shoe was on the other foot I’d have had a think about the whole spirit of the game”.