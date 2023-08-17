The 17-year-old forward made his sixth senior appearance for Liverpool as a second-half substitute in Sunday’s campaign-opening 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, having scored in a Singapore friendly win over Leicester.

Teenaged Liverpool forward Ben Doak is honger for more Premier League minutes after impressing coach Jurgen Klopp ahead of the season.

With a home league game against Bournemouth up next on Saturday, the Scotland U21 international

Back at Anfield for the first time this season on Saturday 😍#LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/D26KrL0iGM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2023

A product of Scottish giants Celtic, he tells the club website: “I’m just happy to be around – any minutes are a bonus for me, I’m just trying to enjoy it.”

“Obviously I made a few appearances for Celtic before I came here as well so… I am more used to the big crowds than most lads my age would be and also I’m going out to do what I’ve been doing my full life, so there’s not really any reason to be scared.”