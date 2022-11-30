Belgium Captain Eden Hazard rubbished rumours of infighting and says manne will span saam for their world cup survival. According to Belgian media outlet RTL Sports, Kevin de Bruyne got into a bots with Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen over the Manchester City ace’s comments that his teammate were probably “too old” to win the World Cup.

Eden Hazard It is claimed that Romelu Lukaku had to break up the fight in the dressing room after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Morocco, which leaves Belgium needing to beat Croatia tomorrow to stay in Qatar. After the match, 35-year-old defender Vertonghen took aim at playmaker De Bruyne, saying: “We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely?” The report also claims that there is min team spirit in the squad, with De Bruyne and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois still not speaking because Courtois stole an ex-girlfriend.