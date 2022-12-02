In a clash of European heavy- weights ,Croatia just needed to avoid defeat to make the knockouts , while the Belgian Red Devils had to win to stay alive.

Croatia knocked Belgium out of the World Cup last night in a dramatic 0-0 draw , as Romelu Lukaku wasted the hele kanse to win it for the Red Devils and join group F winner Morocco in the last 16 in Qatar.

Kelvin de Bruyne and his manne come close, but it was not to be in a nerve-wracking game of cat and mouse.

Croatia thought they had a 15th-minute penalty, but after a VAR check the decision was overturned.But for the rest of the first half, no team could muster a shot on target.

that all changed after the break with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez throwing on Lukaku.with the striker’s fitness in question, the Inter Milan man lacked the match sharpness to take any of the seven chances that fell to him in the second half to send his desperate span through. Lukaku just didn’t look alive to the chances falling to him , reacting late and he hit the post once as his nation’s record goalscorer just could not add to his 68 international goals.