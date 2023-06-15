England’s Bazball faces its biggest examination yet as they seek to regain the Ashes against world champions Australia starting on Friday at 12pm at Edgbaston. Conventional cricketing wisdom has been turned upside down by England coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum and captain Ben Stokes in a scintillating run of 11 victories from 13 Tests, scoring at an average of almost five runs an over.

But they’ll face arguably the best pace attack in the world in the five-match series, with captain Pat Cummins’ and his side beginning a quest for a first series win in England since 2001. We have confirmed our XI to face Australia in the first Test... 👀 #Ashes | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 14, 2023 How their bowling unit of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood react when faced with ‘Bazball’ for the first time could be the key to the outcome. In the words of former England captain Nasser Hussain: “Every Ashes series gets the juices flowing but there’s added excitement this time around…