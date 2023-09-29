Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has left their camp ahead of the start of next week’s Cricket World Cup in India. South Africa face Afghanistan on Friday at 10.30am in their first warm-up match in Kerala before also tackling New Zealand on Monday as they get their final plans for next Saturday’s first World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in order.

But they will have to get their ducks in a row without captain Bavuma, who Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday returned to South Africa. 🟢#CWC23 TEAM UPDATE 🟡



🏏Proteas ODI Captain Temba Bavuma will travel back home due to family reasons



Bavuma misses 2️⃣ #CWC23 warm-up matches



🆚️Afghanistan 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇫

🆚️New Zealand 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿



Markram will captain in his absence #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iC3PwcSPrY — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 28, 2023 A statement from the national camp reads: “Temba Bavuma will travel back home today due to family reasons. “Bavuma will miss the two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on 29 September and 02 October respectively. Aiden Markram will captain the side in his absence.”

Despite their captain’s absence, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada remains confident ahead of the global showpiece. Deputy: Aiden Markram to lead.Picture credit: Allan McKenzie He says: “One thing we have never lacked as South Africans is belief, so going into the tournament we do believe we can win it. “We’ve got the players to do so, so hopefully we can make our first final and win this competition.