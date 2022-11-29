Following their shock opening-match defeat to Japan, the Germans were given a lifeline earlier on Sunday when Costa Rica stunned Japan.

Germany are vol krag after Niclas Fullkrug scored a late equaliser against Spain on Sunday to keep Die Mannschaft in the hunt for a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.

But they still had a job to do against Spain and when Fullkurg cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener, the Germans started believing that they can go big in Qatar.

Fullkrug: “We were determined to get a result from the game, and it was very important for our confidence. We still have room for improvement. We don’t need to get carried away, but we can go into the final game with hope that we can make it through.”

Coach Hansi Flick adds: “Things come to you when you start winning. Maybe it is the spark we need.”