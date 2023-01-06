Another day, another failure for South Africa in their three-Test tour of Australia.
In the words of Proteas spin bowler Keshav Maharaj: “It’s been a really tough tour to say the least.”
Maharaj was speaking to the media after Australia finished Day Two of the third and final Test on Thursday on 475/4, with Usman Khawaja stranded on 195* and Matt Renshaw 5* at the other end.
DAY 2⃣ | STUMPS 🛑— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 5, 2023
Rain intervened once again to bring a premature end to the day's action as Australia end the day on 4⃣7⃣5⃣/4⃣#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qDxlPg5JoO
Earlier Maharaj got the wicket of Steve Smith for 105, with Marnus Labuschagne adding 79 and Travis Head 70 to Australia’s grand total.
For Maharaj who took 1/108 it wasn’t lekker, as he admits fatigue could be the reason for his personal struggles with ball in hand in Australia.
Maharaj, who admits he hasn’t been consistent on the tour, says: “I don’t think I’ve changed too much [in terms of bowl, I’ve] been working very hard. Sometimes you have ebbs and flows in your career and I think it’s one of those. Maybe the body is a bit tired.”
With the Proteas having lost the first two Tests quite easily, they would have resumed the Day Three of the third Test at 1.30am this morning hoping to force a draw.