Another day, another failure for South Africa in their three-Test tour of Australia. In the words of Proteas spin bowler Keshav Maharaj: “It’s been a really tough tour to say the least.”

Maharaj was speaking to the media after Australia finished Day Two of the third and final Test on Thursday on 475/4, with Usman Khawaja stranded on 195* and Matt Renshaw 5* at the other end. DAY 2⃣ | STUMPS 🛑



Rain intervened once again to bring a premature end to the day's action as Australia end the day on 4⃣7⃣5⃣/4⃣#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qDxlPg5JoO — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 5, 2023 Earlier Maharaj got the wicket of Steve Smith for 105, with Marnus Labuschagne adding 79 and Travis Head 70 to Australia’s grand total. For Maharaj who took 1/108 it wasn’t lekker, as he admits fatigue could be the reason for his personal struggles with ball in hand in Australia.