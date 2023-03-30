Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks is in the form of his life and his coach and teammates are loving it. In his last four limited-overs innings for South Africa, the stylish opener has crossed the 50-run mark on three occasions.

His form in the recent T20 series against the West Indies, which SA lost 2-1, has been phenomenal, with the Kimberley-born ace improving from his opening knock 21, with a 68 and finally an 83. BACK TO BACK 👏



Reeza Hendricks goes to a consecutive half-century with a beautiful six over mid-wicket#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/YeZutvXpmh — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 28, 2023 That remarkable consistency goes back even further with six half-tons in his last eight innings. And after controversially being kept out of the side at the T20 World Cup at the end of the last year, new white-ball coach Rob Walter is hoping for when South Africa chase the final World Cup 2023 qualification in the Super League series against the Netherlands this weekend.

Not surprised: Rob Walters The boss says: “No one has needed to convince me of Reeza Hendricks’ quality. “His form doesn’t surprise me. His strike rate has been up there in both games without you even noticing really. “And that’s testament to the sort of cricketer he is and shots that he has. He is not a big hitter, but he hits great cricket shots for four.

“So, it’s wonderful to see how he’s playing and hopefully that will continue.” Praising Hendrick’s form, fellow batter Aiden Markram says: “I’m happy for Reeza, he has an opportunity now and pretty much every time he gets a chance he takes it with both hands. “His consistency is unbelievable. He’s doing incredibly well for us.”

With 50-overs skipper Temba Bavuma also finding his form, Markram credited the team’s batting guru JP Duminy for their newfound confidence. Batting guru: JP Duminy He adds: “JP is driving that massively as well - to let guys express themselves. “Each one has their options that they’re really good at and they have the absolute freedom to bat those options every single day.