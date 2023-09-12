Heinrich Klaasen believes the Proteas must do the basics really well and then up the intensity if they are to stay alive in the five-match ODI series against Australia. The visiting Australians could wrap up the ODI series with victory in Potchefstroom at on Tuesday1pm, after klapping SA by three wickets in the first match and 123 runs in the second.

Those wins come off the back of a convincing 3-0 T20I series win by the visitors, with South Africa yet to beat the Aussies on their tour of Mzansi. GAME DAY❕



The Proteas will want to bounce back in the #Betway ODI series when they battle Australia in Potchefstroom 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺



🏟 JB Marks Oval

🕙 13:00

📺 @SuperSportTV Cricket (Ch. 212) #BePartOfIt #SAvAus pic.twitter.com/1M2Ir32G09 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 12, 2023 Klaasen knows what is wrong with the team and says of the difference between them and the visitors: “They’re doing the basics very well and we’re quite far off from the basics. Their intensity is also far higher than us at the moment, so those are two departments we need to catch up pretty quickly.” All is not lost, though, and Klaasen adds: “For us it’s getting back to the basics, we need to do the basics well and raise our intensity. We’ve beaten them 3-0 before...

🟢PROTEAS ODI SQUAD UPDATE🟡



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦Proteas fast bowler @AnrichNortje02 has been ruled out of the 3rd #Betway ODI against Australia 🏏



Nortje left the field after 5 overs due to lower back spasms. He still requires further assessment & will undergo scans.#BePartOfIt #SAvAus pic.twitter.com/noDtFojrDH — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 11, 2023 “For us it’s a good challenge and a little bit more under pressure now to see if we can go 3-0 in the next three games to win the series. So there’s a lot to play for and obviously there’s momentum we want to take into the World Cup [in India next month] as well.” To make matters worse for captain Temba Bavuma’s team, they’ll take the field on Tuesday without pace ace Anrich Nortje who is ruled out with injury. A statement released by Cricket South Africa reads: “Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third ODI against Australia…