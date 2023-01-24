Stellies were given a groot 4-1 pak slae by Orlando Pirates on Sunday, extending their winless run to nine matches and leaving them in the relegation zone with just 17 points from 18 matches.

Coach Steve Barker urged his Stellenbosch players to vee hulle trane vinnig af ahead of Friday night’s PSL derby against Cape Town City.

Next up for Barker and his manne are a home clash against Cape Town City at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday and the coach knows they have to ruk themselves reg vinnig.

Big week ahead - 𝐰![CDATA[]]>𝐞 𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐨 𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐧! 😤



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 Stellenbosch FC

🗓 Friday 27 January

🕢 19h30

📺 SuperSport 2

🏟 Danie Craven Stadium pic.twitter.com/X3Nn091AcU — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 23, 2023

He says: “We need to regroup. We have a big derby on Friday and we can’t leave sorry for ourselves.

“We have to find solutions and get the guys up.”