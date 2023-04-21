Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker warns they still have work to do in the PSL, starting with Swallows at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm. The Maroons are buzzing after reaching the Nedbank Cup semifinals for the first time in their history, by upsetting holders Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 last weekend.

But they are only six points clear of the bottom of the league with five games to play. And Barker says they can’t afford to put all their eggs in one basket. Catch you this weekend at the DC, #Stelliesfamily! 🍇



“Safety is not yet guaranteed. We still need a win or two. “It’s not that we will drop the ball in one competition. We will continue to put in as much energy on both fronts. “Getting into the MTN8 is always nice, we still have something to play for.

“We have a couple of big home games ahead against Swallows and Golden Arrows before the month ends.” Weekend PSL fixtures Friday: Maritzburg Utd v Richards Bay (7.30pm)