Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says he hopes his uncle, legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive, pulls through after being hospitalised in Durban. Clive, who masterminded South African football’s greatest triumph, winning the 1996 Afcon title on home soil, was hospitalised in Durban last week due to complications following the onset of Lewy body dementia.

The 78-year-old, known as “The Dog”, also underwent heart surgery and was on the road to recovery before his latest setback. Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker is not doing too well. His nephew and Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has called for South Africans to pay tribute to the national sporting icon.



Asked about his uncle's health, an emotional Steve tells the SABC: "I spoke to my cousin John Barker a couple of days ago and he [Clive] is in Intensive Care, it was not the best news when I spoke to him. "So, just our thoughts and prayers from me, my family and our club [Stellenbosch] are with him. I mean, he's an icon of South African football or just generally sport as a whole.

Hospitalized: Bafana’s hero coach Clive Barker “Let’s hope that he can pull through and come out of this strong, but I think we must pay tribute, as a legend, as much as we can and as often as we can.” While going through a tough time off the pitch, Barker also has his work cut out on it. Out to leapfrog AmaZulu in the PSL at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday, Stellies also learnt on Monday that they will face Nedbank Cup holders Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the knockout cup.