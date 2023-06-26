Experienced Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk was left out of their 23-player squad for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month. The 36-year-old Van Wyk is a stalwart of the team since making her debut in 2005 and has the most caps (183) for Banyana, but has not recovered in time from injury.

Coach Desiree Ellis explains : “She won’t be part of the World Cup, but definitely still remains in the picture.” Breaking News 📰⚽️



Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart and Kebotseng Moletsane. Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede and Noko Matlou. Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Sibulele Holweni, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale and Robyn Moodaly.