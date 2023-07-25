Banyana Banyana’s attacking stars are targeting more goals when they face Argentina in their crucial World Cup Group G clash with Argentina on Friday. South Africa are licking their wounds after a heartbreaking last-gasp 2-1 defeat to third-ranked Sweden in Sunday’s opener, when they should have made more of their counter attacks.

With the Argies going down 1-0 to Italy in Monday’s other group game, a loss for either side in Dunedin will end their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages. A difficult loss but we take the positives.



But Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia are determined to bounce back. Kgatlana tells IOL: "The good thing is to play as a team. In the next coming games, the teams that are going to play us must know that we are going to come hard from a team perspective."