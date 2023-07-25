Banyana Banyana’s attacking stars are targeting more goals when they face Argentina in their crucial World Cup Group G clash with Argentina on Friday.
South Africa are licking their wounds after a heartbreaking last-gasp 2-1 defeat to third-ranked Sweden in Sunday’s opener, when they should have made more of their counter attacks.
With the Argies going down 1-0 to Italy in Monday’s other group game, a loss for either side in Dunedin will end their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.
A difficult loss but we take the positives.— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 23, 2023
Mzansi thank you for waking up to watch and support Banyana Banyana.💚![CDATA[]]>💛![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦
Next task ⏭️ Argentina 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 #BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ATbXny7q6u
But Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia are determined to bounce back.
Kgatlana tells IOL: “The good thing is to play as a team. In the next coming games, the teams that are going to play us must know that we are going to come hard from a team perspective.”
Magaia scored Banyana’s opener against Sweden and was forced off after hurting her wrist as he bundled the ball home from close range.
But she insists she’ll be back to team up with strike partners Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe to shoot down the South Americans.
The 28-year-old striker adds: “I think it’s going to be important for us to work as a team again as the forwards – do the best that we can and leave the rest to God.”