Captain Refiloe Jane is convinced that Banyana Banyana can still reach the Women’s World Cup last 16 for the first time, despite losing their opening match. South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden on Sunday, but Banyana believe they can still reach the knockout stage.

To achieve that, they will have to finish in the top two in Group G by getting at least four points against Argentina and Italy, and bank on their opponents cancelling each other out. 🚨Our next encounter in Group G🚨



⚽️Argentina🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 🆚 South Africa🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦

🗓️Friday, 28 July 2023

🏟️Dunedin stadium

⏰12:00pm (02:00am RSA)

📺 Live on @Official_SABC1 and @SABC_Sport channel #BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/VechUhmJ02 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 25, 2023 They are currently third in their group, with Sweden and Italy, who beat Argentina 1-0 on Tuesday, first and second, respectively. Up against Argentina in Dunedin on Friday, captain Jane says: “It’s not over yet - there’s still two more games to go. All is not lost!”

The midfielder adds: “There are still two more games to go, we can’t just throw in the towel. “Other teams are still going to play each other as well, so we’ll just prepare, take it one game at a time, and see what happens at the end of the tournament.” Banyana, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return to training of Hildah Magaia, who was forced off in Sunday’s defeat.