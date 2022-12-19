Wales rugby writer Stephen Jones has called on SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’s involvement in professional rugby to be terminated for good.
Jones took aim at Erasmus on Twitter after English rugby referee Wayne Barnes and his wife Polly revealed how they were abused online following France’s 30-26 win over the Springboks last month.
It’s all over in Marseille and France have beaten the #Springboks for the first time in 13 years, well done @FranceRugby on winning an enthralling Test😔 #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #FRAvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/GoxeFmwziv— Springboks (@Springboks) November 12, 2022
Following the Test match, Erasmus made a video on Twitter highlighting some refereeing errors made by Barnes and his team in the official’s 100th Test, claiming he did so to educate SA fans and show them where the team must improve.
Still, Barnes told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast last week: “On the Saturday night, there started to be some direct abuse at Polly. Then, the following two or three days, there was direct abuse to Polly, threats of sexual violence and threats against the kids.”
I’ve seen some things in the last few years, but receiving direct messages from rugby ‘fans’ threatening to kill your kids & burn your house down with your family in it over a few on-field decisions is a new low for me, my family & a plague for our entire game. It must stop now. https://t.co/JszdNNQt9f— polly barnes (@pollybarnes_) December 15, 2022
Polly added on the weekend on Twitter: “Receiving direct messages from rugby ‘fans’ threatening to kill your kids & burn your house down with your family in it over a few on-field decisions is a new low for me...”
Jones then tweeted Erasmus, writing: “You are directly responsible for the horrible abuse suffered by Polly Barnes revealed by Wayne, this week. Your failure to take defeat on the chin and paranoid response to blame the referee should terminate your involvement in pro rugby for good…”
attention Rassie Erasmus. You are directly responsible for the horrible abuse suffered by Polly Barnes revealed by Wayne, this week. Your failure to take defeat on the chin and paranoid response to blame the referee should terminate your involvement in pro rugby for good.— Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) December 14, 2022