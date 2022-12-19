Wales rugby writer Stephen Jones has called on SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’s involvement in professional rugby to be terminated for good. Jones took aim at Erasmus on Twitter after English rugby referee Wayne Barnes and his wife Polly revealed how they were abused online following France’s 30-26 win over the Springboks last month.

It’s all over in Marseille and France have beaten the #Springboks for the first time in 13 years, well done @FranceRugby on winning an enthralling Test😔 #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #FRAvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/GoxeFmwziv — Springboks (@Springboks) November 12, 2022 Following the Test match, Erasmus made a video on Twitter highlighting some refereeing errors made by Barnes and his team in the official’s 100th Test, claiming he did so to educate SA fans and show them where the team must improve. Still, Barnes told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast last week: “On the Saturday night, there started to be some direct abuse at Polly. Then, the following two or three days, there was direct abuse to Polly, threats of sexual violence and threats against the kids.”