Fullback Regan Izaks, wing Quewin Nortje and flyhalf Sam Francis will don the SA U20 colours for the first time, alongside eighthman Corne Beets and lock Tiaan Wessels, as Nhleko stuck to his pre-tournament intentions to give everyone in the squad a run as early as possible.

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko named five uncapped players in his starting XV to face Italy in Paarl on Thursday, for their second Pool C match of the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Utility back Litelihle Bester is set to make his debut off the bench.

Nhleko says of his team selection: “It was always part of the planning to give as many players as possible a run in the first two games.

“We told the group that we need to rotate as the tournament goes along. It is also important to show trust in every player in our squad and give them a run early on. This will help us have fresh bodies throughout the tournament, as the turnaround between matches will be taxing on the bodies.”