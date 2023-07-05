Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli is hunting for a second Cosafa Cup title ahead of Wednesday’s 6pm opener against Namibia in Durban. Ramoreboli led an inexperienced span to glory in the Southern African tournament in 2021.

Now, having been roped in again after leading Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy to Confederations Cup qualification with a second-placed finish in the league last season, the wily coach is keen to make his mark once more. Touch down @COSAFAMEDIA 🗞⤵️https://t.co/itaez3qGBS — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 3, 2023 After bringing the likes of Monnapule Saleng, Rushine de Reuck, Veli Mothwa and Yusuf Maart to the fore of Mzansi football with success last time out, he has a more experienced squad to rely on. Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Lyle Lakay will add steel to the team, while Iqraam Rayners and his top goalscorer from his last campaign, Victor Letsoalo will look to bang in the goals.