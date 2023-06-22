Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau says he doesn’t skrik for the big dogs at Afcon 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire next January. Tau and his South African teammates have qualified for Africa’s showpiece for the first time since their run to the quarterfinals at Egypt 2019 – stunning Mo Salah’s hosts in the last 16.

And having beaten World Cup 2022 semifinalists Morocco 2-1 at the weekend, Tau tells fans who are bang for another SA humiliation “don’t worry”. https://t.co/Edd3U4IhH1 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 17, 2023 While the group-stage draw is only on October 12, Tau says of Bafana can improve on their last showing. He is quoted by Kickoff, saying: “We’ll do better at that one [2023].