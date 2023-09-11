Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos believes only the finishing touch was missing from his new-look side’s performance in Saturday’s goalless international friendly draw with Namibia. The Belgian put out an untested combination at the Orlando Stadium.

And despite learning how to play together as the match progressed the likes of Monnapule Saleng, Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba just couldn’t beat goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua in the Brave Warriors’ goal. Todays starting line up for the international friendly against Namibia 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦 @OrlandoStadium #BafanaPride #ComeShowYourLove @10bet_ZA @LeCoqSportif_SA @ENDURADESPORTS pic.twitter.com/ztbuZXIkiS — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 9, 2023 Broos says: “I said before the game that we would give chances to new players to prove themselves. “And that was the most important goal, the result was secondary.

“But honestly, I would like to won this game. We were the better team and made lots of chances. “First half the players were searching for one another, you have that in a new team. But I’m happy with what I saw.” Looking find more options ahead of November’s kickoff of World Cup 2026 qualifiers and Afcon 2023 in January, Broos says of Mothiba, back in side after four years in the wilderness: “For him, it was a little bit adapting to the way we play,but he is a player we can use in the future.”

The Kaap se eie Grant Margeman made his first senior start, picking up the Man of the Match award for his midfield masterclass. The SuperSport United star is hoping for another kans in Tuesday’s clash with DR Congo at the same venue. He adds: “It doesn’t matter if you keep the ball, but you’re putting it in the back of the net. So I think that is one aspect we can go and look at and work on ahead of Tuesday.