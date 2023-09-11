Bafana Bafana were held to goalless draw by neighbours Namibia in Saturday’s international friendly at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Coach Hugo Broos fielded a side full of new combinations across the pitch, with the players feeling their way into the game and trying to find one another.

With SuperSport United's Grant Margeman pulling the strings in a midfield trio that also featured Bathusi Aubaas as a twin No.8 and Sphephelo Sithole at the base, they did well to protect a new-look defence too. The backline, which was marshalled by captain-for-the-day Siyanda Xulu, looked nervy in the opening exchanges as the Brave Warriors got in behind but second-choice goalkeeper Veli Mothwa wasn't called on to make any big saves. But with Margeman clicking with Monnapule Saleng and Lyle Foster upfront, Bafana created many chances to open up the Namibians.

In the fifth minute, Aubaas should have done better from the edge of the area when he was set up by a Foster cutback, but his sidefooted effort was straight at keeper Lloyd Kazapua. Bafana looked dangerous down the left wing, but failed to apply the finishing touch. Top show: Grant Margeman Kobamelo Kodisang was picked out by a 20th-minute corner, but his weak shot was gathered up in goal.

