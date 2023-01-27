Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wants to kick off the post-Mark Boucher era with a bang when they host England in the first of three ODIs in Bloemfontein on Friday at 1pm. Boucher quit as head coach of the national team after last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, with Rob Walter named as his white-ball successor.

Walter, though, is still in New Zealand where he has coached over the last few years and will only take charge of the team after the series against the world champions. Time to work 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#SAvENG #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XJ1DMsAT4d — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 26, 2023 Tasked with leading SA for this series is newly-appointed Test coach Shukri Conrad, who has given the skipper clear guidelines as to how they will approach this series. FRESH IDEAS: Stand-in coach Shukri Conrad Currently in 11th place on the ICC Super League log and chasing a top eight spot for automatic World Cup qualification, Bavuma says: “We’d like to shift our focus a little bit [away from the pressures of the Super League]. This is an opportunity for us to clear up our identity.

“We might see some new faces in the team and guys coming in at new positions.” He adds that they will be more aggressive in their approach and play a sort of “SA Bazball” – in reference to England’s eye-catching adventurous approach in Test cricket. Bavuma explains: “It’s a fresh start for us as a team and from now looking ahead, there is a potential to do things differently.

“The language in and around the team will probably be different with the new coach and that can be invigorating… as time goes by and games come and go everything will reveal itself… “In terms of the new way of playing, it’s more just guys expressing themselves a bit more – not limiting ourselves too much to a certain structure… “It’s just about playing without that monkey on their back, not knowing if they are playing the next game or not and just going out and expressing themselves.