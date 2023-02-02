A late arrival in the squad, having joined his teammates this week after playing in Australia’s Big Bash, the former Singapore middle-order batsman says he will go all-out to help his team over the line against the Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Thursday at 5.30pm.

Australian T20 international Tim David is on a mission to blast MI Cape Town into the SA20 knockouts.

MI CT are in danger of dropping out, currently in fifth place after losing four of their seven matches to date.

With three matches to go and the top four making the playoffs, the 26-year-old says: “It’s pretty simple, we need to win a couple of games to make it to the playoffs. Results can be hard to control, so we have to go back to the process of how we’re going to achieve that.”

Today’s opponents are last on the log after just two wins from their seven outings to date.