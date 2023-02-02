Australian T20 international Tim David is on a mission to blast MI Cape Town into the SA20 knockouts.
A late arrival in the squad, having joined his teammates this week after playing in Australia’s Big Bash, the former Singapore middle-order batsman says he will go all-out to help his team over the line against the Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Thursday at 5.30pm.
MI CT are in danger of dropping out, currently in fifth place after losing four of their seven matches to date.
Back to business tomorrow as we take on @DurbansSG at Kingsmead Stadium.— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) February 1, 2023
It's going to be a cracker! 🧨![CDATA[]]>🔥
#micapetown #onefamily pic.twitter.com/KoPxjdH2qo
With three matches to go and the top four making the playoffs, the 26-year-old says: “It’s pretty simple, we need to win a couple of games to make it to the playoffs. Results can be hard to control, so we have to go back to the process of how we’re going to achieve that.”
Today’s opponents are last on the log after just two wins from their seven outings to date.
But at home they will be a threat. To counter that threat, though, David is drukking on the nommer of former Proteas ace and batting coach Hashim Amla, who cut his teeth for the Dolphins in Durban.
David says: “It’s been really helpful to have known Hashim before, I played with him at Surrey and to have that pre-existing relationship is amazing. “He is an absolute legend... it’s my first game for the team and to have that experience, he is an absolute guru of batting and it’s just a great experience to soak up some of his ideas.”