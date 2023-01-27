It’s the first meeting of the season between the Premier League-leading Gunners and second-placed City and with their league meetings on the horizon, Arteta sees it as a helse test for his side against their rivals.

He says: “It’s a big match, and a big test for us against, in my opinion, the best football team in the world.

“I’m looking forward to it because it will tell us a lot about where we are.”

In what will also be a battle of wits and tactics for Arteta against his former boss Pep Guardiola, the Gunners coach was careful not to give away any of his plannetjies as he looks for a second FA Cup trophy in four years.