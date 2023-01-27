Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta put on his poker face ahead of Friday night’s 10pm FA Cup fourth-round trip to Manchester City.
It’s the first meeting of the season between the Premier League-leading Gunners and second-placed City and with their league meetings on the horizon, Arteta sees it as a helse test for his side against their rivals.
🔜 @EmiratesFACup 👊 pic.twitter.com/fI9jGjKKDh— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 26, 2023
He says: “It’s a big match, and a big test for us against, in my opinion, the best football team in the world.
“I’m looking forward to it because it will tell us a lot about where we are.”
In what will also be a battle of wits and tactics for Arteta against his former boss Pep Guardiola, the Gunners coach was careful not to give away any of his plannetjies as he looks for a second FA Cup trophy in four years.
He adds: “I think there are going to be two very, very different games [between the FA Cup and league matches], and to put similarities into them is very unreal.”
Asked if his Norwegian captain Martin Odegaard gave him any tips on how to stop international teammate, City’s 31-goal ace Erling Haaland, Arteta insists they can’t focus on one player.
He concludes: “No. I think [City] have, and we have as well, a lot of players that are in a great place and are very important in their squads.”