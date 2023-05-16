Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apologised to fans after they got a 3-0 pak slae against Brighton on Sunday, all but ending their pursuit of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League this season. Just last month (on April 1), Arteta’s Gunners were eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the standings after beating Leeds United 4-1.

Since then, however, they have managed two wins from seven games and were taken apart at City 4-1 last month. FT: ALBION WIN AT THE EMIRATES AGAIN! 💪



And with three games to play, City, who have a game in hand on the Gunners and lead by four points, can wrap up the title if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday. A defeated Arteta says: "A week ago I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable.

Hurting: Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe “Mathematically, [the title] it’s still possible, but today it’s impossible to think about it.” He adds: “I hate the feeling of letting people down when they are really expecting something. “That’s the biggest regret that I have today. And we have to apologise for that.”