Arsenal stunned last season’s treble winners Manchester City by beating them 4-1 on penalties after it finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. Coach Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens would have been forgiven for thinking about celebrating the first silverware on offer in the 2023/24 season when they led 1-0 (thanks to Cole Palmer’s left-footed curler) in the 101st minute after eight minutes was shown for extra time.

But then Arsenal replacement Leandro Trossard fired in a shot that took a deflection off City defender Manuel Akanji to beat his goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Community Shield winners for a 17th time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YHXMcMsiai — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2023 It was straight to penalties and after Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard klapped the first shot, City yster Kevin de Bruyne stepped up confidently but then fired against the crossbar. And after Trossard and Saka made sure of their strikes, with Bernardo Silva calmly slotting home for City, Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale saved Rodri’s shot.