Argentina consider England to be the dik dinge of their Rugby World Cup Pool D ahead of Saturday’s 9pm opening match between the two teams at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Coach Steve Borthwick’s England have not enjoyed the best of times of late, winning only three of their nine Tests in 2023 and shockingly losing to Fiji 30-22 in their final warm-up clash for the tournament.

That sort of form has seen the 2003 champions and 2019 runners-up slip to eighth in the world rankings, with Argentina up to sixth. It's here... Your England team to take on Argentina in our opening match at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday (20:00 BST kick-off; live on ITV)#ENGvARG | #RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 7, 2023 With Samoa and Japan also in the pool and looking to cause an upset, victory in this game will go a long way in securing a spot in the playoffs. Argentina defence coach David Kidwell, though, says England, who will be without suspended captain Owen Farrell for the clash, are still faves to get out of the group despite their recent form.