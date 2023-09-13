The Red Devils have seen their attacking options crash since the start of the season by lelike gender-based violence scandals, with Mason Greenwood sent out on loan and Antony suspended by the club.

Manchester United are skarrelling for a new right wing with former Aston Villa man Anwar El Ghazi emerging as a shock prime target.

United boss Erik ten Hag is also ready to axe Jadon Sancho after a public spat between the two over a lack of game time and intensity in training.

With 28-year-old Netherlands international El Ghazi now a free agent after being let go by PSV Eindhoven, United boss Erik ten Hag is taking a closer look at his compatriot.

Anwar El Ghazi, available as free agent after terminating contract at PSV 🔴![CDATA[]]>👀



One Premier League club approached him, same for Saudi clubs. There are several possibilities, El Ghazi will decide soon.



📸 He was @ Emirates Stadium with his camp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SdPVsTxe9f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2023

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, El Ghazi who also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Aston Villa and Everton, watched United lose to Arsenal at the Emirates in the last game before the international break.