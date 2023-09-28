Antoine Dupont’s recovery from surgery on a broken cheekbone is going very well and it may not be too long before the France scrumhalf is back on pitch, according to assistant coach William Servat said, raising hopes he could return in time for the quarterfinals. The captain will return to the squad on Sunday, though he will not take part in their last Pool A game against Italy on October 6.

But there is growing optimism in the French camp that he could return for the knockout rounds, which begin on Oct. 14-15. "Dupont, the poster boy for this tournament, had surgery on what the French RFU described as a 'maxillo-zygomatic fracture' last Friday, having been forced from the field during the 96-0 win over Namibia the previous night" |✍️@willgkelleher https://t.co/R7Lqq2zj9s — Times Sport (@TimesSport) September 25, 2023 Servat says: “Antoine is doing very well, the surgery went very well. “He’s obviously resting at home. He will be back for Sunday’s training. Friday and Saturday being days off, he will be able to come back within this time frame.”