Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers. With proceedings at the Bullring kicking off at 10am on Tuesday, the Proteas announced that Norte, who took 5/36 in the first Test which South Africa won by 87 runs, has a “mild groin” strain.

A statement released by the team reads: "Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been released from the squad for the second Betway Test against West Indies starting this week.



No replacement has been named. "The 29-year-old experienced mild groin discomfort during the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, and as a precaution, has been asked to rest following an assessment by South Africa's medical team. A replacement has not been named." In a further blow to the bowling department, coach Charl Langeveldt has also left the squad, with the statement adding: "Charl Langeveldt has also been released from the squad due to family reasons, with the first Test subsequently his last as bowling coach."

Early exit: Coach Charl Langeveldtcoach He will be replaced by Piet Botha for the next Test series. With their bowling attack suffering two big blows, middle-order batsman Tony de Zorzi knows the batsmen have to step it up. Improvement: Tony De Zorzi He says: “Our performance in the second innings wasn’t ideal, they did bowl quite well, which is no excuse.